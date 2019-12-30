Glen Rock Police: Driver, 19, In Late-Night Crash Had Too Many Passengers

A 19-year-old Glen Rock driver was one of six people crammed into a car built for five that crashed in the borough late Sunday, sending the other driver to the hospital, authorities said.

The younger driver’s 2017 Volkswagen Jetta collided with a 2013 Chrysler 300 driven by a 22-year-old Midland Park woman at the intersection of Central and Ackerman avenues around 10:30 p.m., Police Chief Dean Ackerman said.

The Midland Park woman was taken by ambulance to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, Ackerman said.

A 15-year-old Glen Rock girl was picked up at the scene by her mother, who later called for assistance from home after discovering that her daughter sustained an injury more serious than initially believed, the chief said.

The girl was also taken by ambulance to Valley, he said.

The injuries to both victims weren’t considered life-threatening, Ackerman said.

The 19-year-old driver received summonses for failing to yield, not using seat belts and riding fifth passenger “on parts unintended,” he said.

A Jan. 14 Municipal Court hearing was scheduled.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

