Glen Rock Pedestrian Hit-Run Driver Nabbed In Midland Park, Authorities Say

A hit-and-run driver who left a victim in Glen Rock hospitalized in serious condition Tuesday night was later arrested in Midland Park, authorities said.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson after being struck by a Chevy Tahoe in front of the SuperFresh on Lincoln Avenue around 8:30 p.m., said Police Chief Dean Ackermann, who was among the responders.

The Tahoe headed north on Lincoln Avenue -- with heavy front-end damage -- before Midland Park police spotted the vehicle and nabbed the female driver in the Burger King parking lot on Godwin Avenue.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded, along with police from Hawthorne, Ridgewood, Wyckoff -- and, of course, Midland Park and Glen Rock -- and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

ALS support was provided by a paramedic team from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

Lincoln Avenue remained closed between Diamond Bridge Avenue in Hawthorne and Boulevard in Glen Rock for the accident investigation.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

