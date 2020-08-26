Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Feds: Terrorist In NYPD Knife Attack Motivated By Islamic Extremists, Body Cam Video Released
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Glen Rock PD: Worker Who Abandoned OD Victim Caught With 40 Heroin Folds, Crack, Syringes

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Glen Rock police
Glen Rock police Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A Jersey City laborer working a Glen Rock home renovation was arrested by police who said they found him carrying 40 heroin folds, crack and more after he abandoned an overdosing co-worker.

Officers responding to a call of an injured man on a sidewalk turned a collapsed 47-year-old heroin user from Garfield over to EMTs while chasing down another man who fled the scene, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

That man, Nathaniel Smith-Trowell, told the officers that he was employed by the injured user -- who, he said, began “freaking and tripping out.”

As Smith-Trowell spoke, a heroin fold fell out of his shirt, Ackermann said. Officers also noticed fresh and old track marks on his forearm and the backs of his hands, he said.

Smith-Trowell, 47, was found carrying dozens of heroin folds, five plastic containers of crack, three hypodermic syringes and a crack pipe, the chief said.

Police released Smith-Trowell pending an Aug. 28 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of having heroin, crack and a hypodermic syringe.

The injured man, who apparently had overdosed on heroin, and a third person who summoned police for help weren’t charged.

Under state law, anyone who ODs or calls for help for someone who does is immune from prosecution as a way to encourage victims to seek immediate assistance during these life-threatening emergencies.

NOTE: For those struggling with addiction, as well as their family members, the Bergen County Department of Health Services Office of Alcohol and Drug Dependency (OADD) works to prevent and treat substance use and related disorders. MORE INFO: (201) 634-2740. Services are also available through Care Plus NJ at (201) 986-5000

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.