Glen Rock PD: Local Bicyclist Struck By Vehicle Driven By Hackensack Motorist

A 32-year-old bicyclist from Glen Rock was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening after being struck by a vehicle in the borough Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The victim was crossing with the bike in the crosswalk at Boulevard and Kenmore Place when he was struck just before 2:30 p.m., Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

He was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, the chief said.

The 67-year-old driver, a Hackensack man, received a summons for failing to yield to a pedestrian, he said.

