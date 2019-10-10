Glen Rock PD: Hawthorne Man Who Made Library Bomb Threat Nabbed At Ridgewood Bus Station

Glen Rock police arrested a Hawthorne man who they said emailed a bomb threat to the borough public library.

Carlos R. Pabon, 33, was arrested at the Ridgewood bus terminal early Wednesday evening and charged with making terrroristic threats and causing a false public alarm, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

A Bergen County Sheriff's Bomb Squad swept the building after patrons left and staff put the Rock Road library into lockdown after the director received the email saying "a bomb was about to go off in the building," Ackermann said.

"No explosive devices nor any other item of a suspicious nature were found," the chief said. "The building was released from lockdown in just under an hour."

A possible motive wasn't discussed.

Detective Sgt. James Calaski and Detective Lucas Doney, with support from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit, quickly identified and found Pabon, he said.

He was later released pending an Oct. 24 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, the chief said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.