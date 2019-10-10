Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Worker At American Dream Mall Killed After Cart Crashed Into Truck
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Glen Rock PD: Hawthorne Man Who Made Library Bomb Threat Nabbed At Ridgewood Bus Station

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Glen Rock library
Glen Rock library Photo Credit: GLEN ROCK PUBLIC LIBRARY

Glen Rock police arrested a Hawthorne man who they said emailed a bomb threat to the borough public library.

Carlos R. Pabon, 33, was arrested at the Ridgewood bus terminal early Wednesday evening and charged with making terrroristic threats and causing a false public alarm, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

A Bergen County Sheriff's Bomb Squad swept the building after patrons left and staff put the Rock Road library into lockdown after the director received the email saying "a bomb was about to go off in the building," Ackermann said.

"No explosive devices nor any other item of a suspicious nature were found," the chief said. "The building was released from lockdown in just under an hour."

A possible motive wasn't discussed.

Detective Sgt. James Calaski and Detective Lucas Doney, with support from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit, quickly identified and found Pabon, he said.

He was later released pending an Oct. 24 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, the chief said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.