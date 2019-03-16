Glen Rock Honors Police Motorcycle Unit's Founder, Retired Sergeant Turned Crossing Guard

Glen Rock Police Officer Adam Pyatak has made a lasting mark in the borough as the “driving” force behind the department’s motorcycle unit. In return, the borough’s governing body recently honored him, along with a retired sergeant who's become a beloved crossing guard.

A Glen Rock native, Pyatak joined the borough’s auxiliary police as a volunteer in 1993, and in 1996 was promoted to sergeant.

He became a full-fledged borough officer in 1999 and was assigned to the patrol division, of which he’s now the senior officer.

Pyatak literally built the Motor Unit’s first ride, completely refurbishing a donated motorcycle, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Since the unit was launched in 2012, he’s been the lead motor officer, patrolling year-round in most weather conditions, Ackermann said.

Pyatak also donates his time to parades, funerals, dignitary visits, and motorcycle bike runs, the chief noted.

He gives the community “a high police visibility in our neighborhoods,” along with “police involvement and interaction with local youth,” Ackermann said.

Pyatak remains one of the county’s toop motorcycle instructors and each year finishes among the leaders in the Police Motor Officers Association Skills Competitions and Professional Standards, the chief said.

Pyatak has received several honors over the years, including a Meritorious Service Award for chasing down an accused robber and several valor awards for catching other suspects under difficult circumstances, Ackermann said, adding that he’s also had three CPR saves and a Narcan save.

Also honored by the mayor and council for his work as a “volunteer behind the scenes” was retired GRPD Sgt. George Erlich.

Erlich was with the department for 20 years, beginning in 1978, before retiring in December 2008.

“A highly decorated officer during his years of service, [he] did not stop caring for others and lending a helping hand when he retired,” Ackermann said.

“He has been a crossing guard at Maple and Rodney for the last decade and has continued quietly caring for members of the community who are in need of a helping hand,” the chief said.

Retired Glen Rock Police Sgt. George Erlich, Mayor Bruce Packer

