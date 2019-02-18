Glen Rock Homeowner Lets Phony Utility Worker In, Almost Pays For It, Police Say

A Glen Rock resident narrowly avoided becoming a victim when she let a man who said he was a utility worker into her home, authorities said.

After claiming that he needed to check the water pressure, the stranger offered the Rodney Street woman a $50 cash rebate – then asked if she had two fifties to break a $100 bill, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said Monday.

“The man was also speaking with an unknown person on his cellphone during their interaction,” the chief added.

When the woman began to call a neighbor, the stranger bolted in a dark-colored GMC pick-up truck, Ackermann said.

The resident was fortunate: Nothing seemed to be missing from what likely was a diversion burglary, the chief said.

“A diversion burglary is a specific type of crime which involves one or more suspects portraying themselves as public utility workers, inspectors, or officials of some kind who need to enter your home under the pretense that they are there to help,” he said.

Make sure you ask for identification before you let anyone in your home -- even if they're dressed in a utility worker's uniform, Ackermann said.

“All public utilities and government agencies provide their field workers with photo identification” that they must show before entering private property, the chief said.

“If you have any reason to believe that someone attempting to enter your home may not be a legitimate utility worker do not let them in your home and call the police immediately,” he said.

NOTE: The incident occurred around 9 a.m. last Tuesday, Feb. 12. Anyone who has home surveillance video that shows a similar truck from around that time, or saw something that could be helpful, or had a similar experience is asked to contact Glen Rock police: (201) 652-3800 .

