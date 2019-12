An attic fire blew through the roof of a Glen Rock home Friday morning.

The Oxford Place fire instantly went to two alarms shortly before 10:30 a.m. and then three alarms less than a half-hour later.

The main body of the blaze in the 2½-story home was knocked down as firefighters continued to battle flames.

No injuries were reported.

The Oxford Place fire in Glen Rock instantly went to two alarms. Boyd A. Loving

