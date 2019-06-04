Glen Rock Businesswoman Gives Brokerage Firm Bank Info, Loses $5,400, Police Say

A Glen Rock entrepreneur lost $5,400 after she gave her bank account information to a brokerage firm, authorities said.

The victim told police she applied for a business loan with two different brokerage firms, providing one of them with the username and password to her bank account, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Both lenders apparently deposited funds in her account that exceeded the loan amount, he said.

“When she attempted to return the excess funds, she was notified by her bank that a fraudulent transaction had occurred,” the chief said.

Borough detectives were investigating.

