North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Girlfriend Stabs 29-Year-Old Boyfriend Dead During Argument In His Newark Home, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
Darien Wharton and Latysha Simmons.
Darien Wharton and Latysha Simmons. Photo Credit: Facebook photo/Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A Newark woman was charged with stabbing her 29-year-old dead in his home over the weekend, authorities announced.

Latysha Simmons, 29, stabbed Darien Wharton during an argument at his house on the 400 block of University Avenue Saturday, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

Wharton was rushed to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 11:30 p.m.

Simmons was subsequently arrested on charges of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. 

She was being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is handling the investigation

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. 

