Girlfriend Of Cedar Grove Man Charged In His Suicide: Report

A Cedar Grove resident originally from Upper Montclair killed himself immediately before he was set to graduate from Boston College and authorities have brought charges against the woman he was dating at the time of his death, Boston.com reported Monday.

Alexander Urtula, 22, jumped to his death from the roof of a parking garage near Northeastern University May 20 after months of physical and verbal abuse by Inyoung You, the Suffolk County District Attorney said. She has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

You, 21, who also attended Boston College and is now back in her native South Korea, sent the biology major tens of thousands of texts in the months leading up to his death. You told Urtula to kill himself in several hundred of the texts, authorities said.

She was also present when Urtula jumped from the roof of the garage, authorities said, stating she tracked Urtula's phone to his location.

You was indicted by a Suffolk County grand jury on Oct. 18. Authorities said the indictment alleges You’s behavior was “wanton and reckless” and created "life-threatening conditions."

