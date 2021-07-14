Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 15-Year-Old Paterson Boy Shot, But How?
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Girl Struck, Killed By NJ Transit Train

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Maplewood train station
Maplewood train station Photo Credit: Google Maps

A girl was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train Tuesday in North Jersey.

The Morris & Essex line train was heading to Dover in Morris County from New York Penn Station when it struck the girl at 12:15 p.m. in Maplewood, NJ Transit officials said.

The incident occurred just west of the station. 

Morris and Essex Line rail service was temporarily suspended due to this incident. New Jersey Transit Police are on scene leading the investigation.

Sources with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice the girl was 14 years old.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.