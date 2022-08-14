Girl Ejected From Minivan On Garden State Parkway

A girl was ejected from a minivan on the Garden State Parkway this weekend, authorities said.

The 51-year-old driver, a Maplewood woman, was heading south when the car struck a guardrail on the right, ejecting the girl around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 in Kenilworth, New Jersey Sate Police said.

The driver struck a concrete over pass and a nearby guardrail, then crossed the highway to the left and hit a median barrier, police said.

The girl was seriously injured. It was not clear if the driver was injured. No further details were released.

