Girl, 6, Left Alone Overnight In SUV Parked On Jersey City Street: Police

A young girl is OK after she was left unattended in a vehicle for several hours in Jersey City this weekend, a police spokeswoman said.

Police responded to 850 Montgomery St., near St. Peter's University, around 11 a.m. Sunday morning after receiving a report of a child left unattended in an SUV. Witnesses said the six-year-old was left alone overnight for about nine hours, according to NJ.com, which first reported the story.

Zakaria Moustafa, 51, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. His relationship to the child was not immediately known.

