A young child and another person were struck by gunfire in Newark Friday afternoon, WABC 7 reported.

The 6-year-old girl was grazed in the kneecap in the shooting, which occurred around 4 p.m. at Grafton Avenue and Riverside Court. A male victim was hit in the leg.

The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.

