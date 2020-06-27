Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Banner Plane Goes Down In Water Off Surf City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Girl, 4, Shot In Elizabeth Drive-By

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Mravlag Manor
Mravlag Manor Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A 4-year-old girl was struck in the leg by a bullet during a drive-by shooting Friday night at an Elizabeth public housing complex, responders said.

The girl’s father told police they were leaving the area when a gunman fired from a silver or grey Dodge Durango SUV at Mravlag Manor near the corner of Maple and Bayway avenues around 11:45 p.m.

The girl was reportedly conscious and alert when she was taken to University Hospital in Newark.

Her injury wasn’t considered life-threatening, responders said.

Authorities asked that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that could help catch whoever was responsible call Elizabeth police: (908) 558-2000.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.