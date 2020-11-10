Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Girl, 14, Struck By Van In Englewood

Jerry DeMarco
Tenafly Road and West Hudson Avenue in Englewood
Tenafly Road and West Hudson Avenue in Englewood Photo Credit: GoogleMaps/INSET: Jerry DeMarco

A 14-year-old Englewood girl was struck crossing a city street Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The 36-year-old Secaucus driver of the Ford van that hit her at the intersection of Tenafly Road and Hudson Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m. said he was "temporarily blinded by the glare of the sun," Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

The girl was conscious and alert when she was taken to nearby Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with hip and shoulder injuries, he said.

Police were investigating, the deputy chief said.

