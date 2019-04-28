Giants Draft Choice Injured In Shooting That Killed Teammate

New York Giants sixth-round draft pick Corey Ballentine was injured in a shooting that killed a former teammate in Topeka, Kan., Washburn University reported

Ballentine, a cornerback, was expected to fully recover from the shooting, which occurred off campus and left Washburn junior defensive back Dwane Simmons, 23, dead, the school said.

The Giants on Saturday took Ballentine with the 180th selection in the 2019 NFL draft.

“We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital," the Giants said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons' family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community."

Washburn University’s statement included:

"Any time we lose a student it is a sad occasion, but it is particularly poignant to lose a student through such a senseless act. Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general. This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane's upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey's professional career."

Ballentine was the 2018 Cliff Harris Award winner as the small college defensive player of the year. He was also one of three Division II players selected to the Senior Bowl.

