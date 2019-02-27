Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Buy ‘Em By The Brick: Hawthorne PD Says White Castle Patron From Upstate NY Had 250 Heroin Bags
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Gas Leak At Ramsey Dental Office Forces Evacuations, Jams Traffic

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Repairs on East Main Street at Island Avenue continued past dark.
Repairs on East Main Street at Island Avenue continued past dark. Photo Credit: Michael Jannicelli for DAILY VOICE

A gas leak at a Ramsey dentist's office forced the evacuations of adjacent businesses while temporarily halting area traffic during the Wednesday evening rush.

PSE&G controlled the leak at the intersection of East Main Street and Island Avenue but had to do repairs that will keep the eastbound lane of Main Street closed awhile, Police Chief Brian Gurney said.

Police set up detours, the chief said, adding that westbound traffic was moving.

No injuries were reported, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.