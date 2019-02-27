Gas Leak At Ramsey Dental Office Forces Evacuations, Jams Traffic

A gas leak at a Ramsey dentist's office forced the evacuations of adjacent businesses while temporarily halting area traffic during the Wednesday evening rush.

PSE&G controlled the leak at the intersection of East Main Street and Island Avenue but had to do repairs that will keep the eastbound lane of Main Street closed awhile, Police Chief Brian Gurney said.

Police set up detours, the chief said, adding that westbound traffic was moving.

No injuries were reported, he said.

