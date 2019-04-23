Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Gas Leak At Fair Lawn Construction Site Partially Closes Eastbound Route 4

Jerry DeMarco
The gas leak temporarily closed eastbound Route 4 in Fair Lawn on Tuesday.
The gas leak temporarily closed eastbound Route 4 in Fair Lawn on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Michael Jannicelli for DAILY VOICE

A gas leak at a construction site partially closed eastbound Route 4 in Fair Lawn Tuesday morning.

A contractor hit a gas mean at a building under construction between East and West Amsterdam avenues, the former site of the Spivak Lighting building, around 9:30 a.m., Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Adjacent buildings were being checked, as well.

One lane of eastbound Route 4 was reopened around 10 a.m.

A PSE&G crew joined Fair Lawn police and firefighters at the scene.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

The gas leak temporarily closed eastbound Route 4 in Fair Lawn on Tuesday.

Route 4 gas leak Fair Lawn

PHOTOS: Michael Jannicelli

