Gas Instead Of Brake: Driver Topples Column Outside Saddle Brook Pizzeria

Jerry DeMarco
A building inspector was on scene with the shopping center property manager to shore up the façade, Police Chief Robert Kugler said. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Saddle Brook PD

A runaway sedan slammed into a support column that kept it from plowing through the front of a pizzeria in a Saddle Brook shopping center on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old township resident wasn’t injured Tuesday after she hit the gas instead of the brake and her 2015 Volvo crashed into the brick column outside Donna’s Pizza at the Terra Mini Mall on Market Street, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

A building inspector was on scene with the shopping center property manager to shore up the façade, Kugler said.

It's the same shopping center where an out-of-control sedan driven by a 91-year-old woman struck and killed an 80-year-old man last month.

SEE: https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/saddlebrook/police-fire/update-out-of-control-sedan-driven-by-woman-91-kills-man-80-in-saddle-brook/747974/

ALSO SEE: An 80-year-old Washington Township man was knocked down and had his leg run over twice by a car driven by a 90-year-old Ho-Ho-Kus woman in the parking lot of a township supermarket.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/pascackvalley/police-fire/90-year-old-driver-runs-over-80-year-old-washington-township-mans-leg-twice/765421/

