Gas Instead Of Brake: Driver, 19, Plows Chevy Into Hackensack Gas Station Store

A 19-year-old driver from Clifton told police he accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake when his car slammed into the front of a gas station convenience store Friday in Hackensack.

Jhamir Harrison said he was pulling into a parking space at the South River Street BP station’s store when he “inadvertently depressed the gas instead of his brake” and the 200 Chevy plowed into the front doors, nearly hitting a bystander, around 10:30 a.m., Capt. Nicole Foley said.

Harrison was hospitalized after complaining of pain, but his injuries weren’t considered serious.

Police issued him a summons for careless driving, Foley said.

Hackensack police, firefighters and members of the city’s building and health departments responded.

“The building did not appear to sustain any structural damage, with only the front doors being shattered and pulled from their frame,” Foley said.

Health officials said any food had to be discarded and claimed as a loss, the captain said.

The store was temporarily closed until repairs could be completed.

Aftermath Rich Gelber

