Garfield Worker, 53, Falls Three Stories From Building

A 53-year-old laborer was conscious after falling three stories Friday from a scaffold outside a Tenafly condominium complex, authorities said.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a head and shoulder injury after the 2:45 p.m. mishap behind the Browning House on West Clinton Avenue, Police Chief Robert Chamberlain said.

The Garfield victim "was unsure how far he'd fallen," the chief said, "but other workers at the scene believed he'd been on the third-story level just prior to falling."

Police, the Tenafly Volunteer Ambulance Corps and paramedics responded, Chamberlain said.

Police were notifying OSHA of the workplace incident, he said.

