Garfield police responding to a report of a missing 2-year-old boy quelled the panic when an officer found him sleeping in another room.

Colleagues were setting up a perimeter and checking the surrounding area when the officer found the Hobart Street boy just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, Capt. Darren Sucorowski said.

“It’s a feel-good story,” the captain said.

