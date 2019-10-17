Contact Us
Garfield Police Charge Clifton Driver In June Pedestrian Hit-Run

INSET: Dwayne M. Chess Jr.
INSET: Dwayne M. Chess Jr. Photo Credit: INSET: Facebook / SURVEILLANCE IMAGE: Courtesy GARFIELD PD

Garfield police charged a 30-year-old Clifton man with a June hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian.

Dwayne M. Chess Jr. was driving a four-door Kia Forte that struck the 56-year-old victim on River Drive just south of Belmont Avenue shortly before 9:30 a.m. June 20, Lt. Richard Uram said.

The car kept going south on River Drive with a damaged windshield and hood, he said.

The victim "suffered multiple broken bones, among other injuries," for which he was still rehabilitating, Uram said Thursday.

Detective Michael Latona charged Chess Jr with assault by auto and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries following an investigation that included a surveillance image of the fleeing sedan.

Chess was released on a summons pending a court hearing.

