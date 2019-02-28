Garfield Pedestrian, 40, Struck Outside Saddle Brook Shopping Center

A 40-year-old pedestrian from Garfield was hospitalized with a leg and hip injury after she was struck Thursday morning while crossing Route 46 near a Saddle Brook shopping center, authorities said.

The Harrisburg, PA driver had a green light as she turned right (westbound) out of Saddle Brook Center to go west on the highway when her vehicle hit the woman in the crosswalk around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

Saddle Brook EMS took the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Police gave the driver a summons for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, Kugler said.

