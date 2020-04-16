Garfield PD: Ex-Con Who Ran After Car Burglary Claims He Was Just Exercising

A Morris County ex-con chased down by Garfield police after a vehicle burglary told them he was running to get some exercise, authorities said.

Officer Nicholas Kopacz spotted Scott P. Cuskaden, 48, in a River Drive parking lot Wednesday night minutes after a man who fit his description broke into a vehicle on nearby Hobart Place, Capt. Richard Uram said.

Cuskaden took off as Officer Jonathan Librizzi pulled into the parking lot in his marked police vehicle, the captain said.

Librizzi chased down Cuskaden, who told the officer that he’d begun running for exercise, Uram said.

Cuskaden, of Green Village, has a criminal history stretching back nearly 20 years in several New Jersey counties and in Florida. Many involved drug-related burglary arrests, records show.

Five years ago, police in Burlington County said he’d broken into a church, where he was found naked.

Four years ago, South Orange Police charged him with sealing a beverage and tip from a Starbucks.

A cocaine conviction previously kept Cuskaden behind bars for a year, while other charges led to plea-bargained sentences.

Records show he’s also been frequently picked up on outstanding warrants after skipping court appearances.

Garfield police charged Cuskaden with burglary and theft. He was released after being hospitalized for an unspecified reason, Uram said.

It was the second recent car burglary arrest made by Garfield police.

