North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Overturned Dump Truck Shuts Route 80 In Morris County After Collision With Mail Truck
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Garfield PD: Arrest Made In Street Mugging Of Woodland Park Woman

Jerry DeMarco
Wilby Tapia
Wilby Tapia Photo Credit: COURTESY: mugshots.com

A Clifton man with a criminal history mugged a 28-year-old Woodland Park woman, said Garfield police who charged him with aggravated assault and robbery.

Officer Benjamin Marceca was flagged down by the victim in the area of Belmont and Pierre avenues just after 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Capt. Darren Sucorowski said.

Marceca learned that she’d been “assaulted by a male acquaintance she was meeting on Cambridge Avenue,” Sucorowski said.

Wilby Tapia, 34, “reportedly grabbed her by the hair, pulling her down, and then assaulted and choked her,” the captain said.

He then “went through her purse and took her belongings [before] fleeing the area,” he said.

An ambulance took her to a local hospital.

Police sent an arrest warrant to their Clifton colleague, who arrested Tapia and turned him over to them Tuesday night.

He remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

