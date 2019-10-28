Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Garfield Man Had Thousands Of Child Pornography Files: Prosecutor

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Robert Banas
Robert Banas Photo Credit: Bergen County Prosecutor's Office

A 59-year-old Garfield man has been charged with possession of child pornography after a search of his home last week turned up thousands of electronic files of children, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

A search warrant was executed at the Pierre Avenue home of Robert E. Banas Thursday following months of investigation by the prosecutor's Cyber Crimes Unit. Authorities say Banas viewed or downloaded 3,323 files of prepubescent and pubescent children who were nude, depicted in sexual situations, or both.

Banas was granted pretrial release Friday following an initial court appearance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.