Garfield Carjacker Fires Shot At Man, Hits Wife With Gun, Steals Their Mercedes

A carjacker hit a Garfield woman in the head with his gun, then fired a shot at her husband when he tried to subdue him Friday night, police said.

The woman told police she'd just parked her white 2016 Mercedes CLS 550 in front of their Herman Street home shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday when the carjacker -- wearing a dark-colored mask or hoodie over his face -- rushed her and demanded her car keys, Capt. Richard Uram said.

A struggle ensued when she refused, Uram said.

The woman screamed for help, and the robber whacked her in the head with a handgun, then took her keys when she fell to the ground, the captain said.

Her husband came running and tried to tackle the robber, who fired a round next to his ear, Uram said.

He then took off in the car toward Shaw Street.No one was hit by gunfire, the captain said.

The woman was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center for a cut on her forehead, among other injuries.

Her husband refused medical attention, despite temporary deafness and ringing in his ear, Uram said.

They described the robber as black, about 5-foot-9, with a medium build.

"The investigation appears to show that the victim was randomly targeted with her vehicle being a high-end Mercedes," Uram said.

The stolen Mercedes Benz is white, with the New Jersey license plate: R25-LPU. If you see it, dial 911 to report it or contact Garfield police: (973) 478-8500 .

DO NOT attempt to approach anyone in it.

Anyone who saw anything or has surveillance video or information that could help catch the carjacker and find the vehicle is asked to call Garfield PD, as well.

