Garbage Truck, SUV With Kids Inside Collide In Alpine

Only minor injuries were reported when a garbage truck collided in Alpine with an SUV reportedly carrying a few children late Wednesday morning.

The 62-year-old garbage truck driver and a 34-year-old Cliffside Park woman driving the SUV refused medical attention following the crash at the intersection of Closter Dock Road and Anderson Avenue shortly before 11:30 a.m., Police Chief Christopher Belcolle said.

Responders said three children who were in her vehicle weren't seriously injured, either.

No summonses were immediately issued, said Belcolle, adding that an investigation was continuing.

