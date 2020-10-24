GARAGE COLLAPSE: Two Workers Injured In Elmwood Park

Two workers were injured, one seriously, when the roof of five connected garages being renovated in Elmwood Park collapsed late Saturday morning, authorities said.

Elkin Carcano, 30, of Trenton was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson in serious condition following the collapse at the Elmwood Village Apartments on Mola Boulevard, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

Co-worker Luis Martinez, 24, no address immediately available, was also taken to St. Joe's with less serious injuries, Foligno said.

Borough police, firefighters and Little Falls Ambulance members were among the responders.

Another section of the structure was in danger of collapse, as well, they said. A building inspector was summoned.

