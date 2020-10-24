Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: GARAGE COLLAPSE (PHOTOS): Two Injured, One Seriously In Elmwood Park
DV Pilot Police & Fire

GARAGE COLLAPSE (PHOTOS): Two Injured, One Seriously In Elmwood Park

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
One of the two workers was seriously injured, authorities said.
One of the two workers was seriously injured, authorities said. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Two workers were injured, one seriously, when the roof of five connected garages under construction at an Elmwood Park housing complex collapsed Saturday, authorities said.

Elkin Carcano, 30, of Trenton was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson in serious condition following the late-morning collapse at the Elmwood Village Apartments on Mola Boulevard, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

Co-worker Luis Martinez, 24, no address immediately available, was also taken to St. Joe's with less serious injuries, Foligno said.

Borough police, firefighters and Little Falls Ambulance members were among the responders.

Elmwood Village Apartments

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

A building inspector was summoned and OSHA was notified.

The Elmwood Village Apartments are a collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom rental units and townhomes.

Aftermath in Elmwood Park.

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.