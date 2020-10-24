GARAGE COLLAPSE (PHOTOS): Two Injured, One Seriously In Elmwood Park

Two workers were injured, one seriously, when the roof of five connected garages under construction at an Elmwood Park housing complex collapsed Saturday, authorities said.

Elkin Carcano, 30, of Trenton was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson in serious condition following the late-morning collapse at the Elmwood Village Apartments on Mola Boulevard, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

Co-worker Luis Martinez, 24, no address immediately available, was also taken to St. Joe's with less serious injuries, Foligno said.

Borough police, firefighters and Little Falls Ambulance members were among the responders.

Elmwood Village Apartments Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

A building inspector was summoned and OSHA was notified.

The Elmwood Village Apartments are a collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom rental units and townhomes.

Aftermath in Elmwood Park. Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

