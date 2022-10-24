Gangsters, Killers Among 41 Fugitives Captured In Essex County Warrant Sweep: Prosecutor

Forty-one fugitives including 12 with gang affiliations were captured during a five-day sweep across Essex County, authorities announced Monday, Oct. 24.

Four of the fugitives were wanted for homicide, while others were wanted on a range of felonies ranging from drug possession to aggravated assault, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.

“Operation Essex” was conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office in conjunction with the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, and the Newark Police. All of the fugitives have been arrested, charged, and placed in custody.

The following fugitives were nabbed, Stephens said:

Dmitry Tyutin, drug possession

Lamar Johnson, Aggravated Assault

Anthony D. Greene, Unlawful Poss. Firearm

Fernando Pellot, Aggravated assault

Kim Little, manufacture/distribution of drugs

Andre Rollins, Theft/Failure to Register Sex Offender

Glen Turner, Agg. Assault

Morell Smith, possession and distribution of drugs

Latrice R. Spruill, Theft

Jamaal Mahorn, Homicide

Alazaya Perkins, Resisting/Obstruction

Dashawn Johnson Cr. Mischief/Obstruction/Resisting/Hindering VI# 2022-80 10/4/22 223616E 10/4/22 368 Grove St., 2nd Fl., Newark

Tracy Paladino, Shoplifting

Richard Tourrellas, Federal Probation Violation

Ti Enos, Fencing/RSP/Conspiracy

Zamir Caldwell, Homicide

William Johnson, Agg. Assault

Eder Recinos-Asencio, Sexual Assault (captured in Texas by US Marshals)

Hasan Holmes, Homicide (captured in Georgia by US Marshals)

Kenneth Spuma, RSP/Theft

Terrence Woods, drug offense

Kyeem Coleman, Agg. Assault w/Deadly Weapon/violation of probation

Kenneth Yarborough, Agg. Assault/violation of probation

Israel Villanueva, Agg. Assault

Jasmine McKoy, Theft and drug offense

Tyquil Martin, Homicide and weapons

Steffon Byrd, violation of probation and eluding

Kyree Jones, Homicide

Malik Ward, Aggravated Assault

Gregory Williams, drug offense

Rodney Simmons, contempt

Zamir Wright (JV) Fencing/RSP/Eluding/violation of probation

Donald Williams, drug offense

Hadiyah Sorey, Assault

Lamont Bailey, drug offense

Khalil Totten, robbery

Samuel Oyewinle, obstruction

Siddiq Ali, violation of probation

Franklin White, robbery

Juan Perez, drug offense

Juanita Davis, drug offense

