Gangsters, Killers Among 41 Fugitives Captured In Essex County Warrant Sweep: Prosecutor

Forty-one fugitives including 12 with gang affiliations were captured during a five-day sweep across Essex County, authorities announced Monday, Oct. 24.
Four of the fugitives were wanted for homicide, while others were wanted on a range of felonies ranging from drug possession to aggravated assault, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
“Operation Essex” was conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office in conjunction with the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, and the Newark Police. All of the fugitives have been arrested, charged, and placed in custody.
The following fugitives were nabbed, Stephens said:
- Dmitry Tyutin, drug possession
- Lamar Johnson, Aggravated Assault
- Anthony D. Greene, Unlawful Poss. Firearm
- Fernando Pellot, Aggravated assault
- Kim Little, manufacture/distribution of drugs
- Andre Rollins, Theft/Failure to Register Sex Offender
- Glen Turner, Agg. Assault
- Morell Smith, possession and distribution of drugs
- Latrice R. Spruill, Theft
- Jamaal Mahorn, Homicide
- Alazaya Perkins, Resisting/Obstruction
- Dashawn Johnson Cr. Mischief/Obstruction/Resisting/Hindering VI# 2022-80 10/4/22 223616E 10/4/22 368 Grove St., 2nd Fl., Newark
- Tracy Paladino, Shoplifting
- Richard Tourrellas, Federal Probation Violation
- Ti Enos, Fencing/RSP/Conspiracy
- Zamir Caldwell, Homicide
- William Johnson, Agg. Assault
- Eder Recinos-Asencio, Sexual Assault (captured in Texas by US Marshals)
- Hasan Holmes, Homicide (captured in Georgia by US Marshals)
- Kenneth Spuma, RSP/Theft
- Terrence Woods, drug offense
- Kyeem Coleman, Agg. Assault w/Deadly Weapon/violation of probation
- Kenneth Yarborough, Agg. Assault/violation of probation
- Israel Villanueva, Agg. Assault
- Jasmine McKoy, Theft and drug offense
- Tyquil Martin, Homicide and weapons
- Steffon Byrd, violation of probation and eluding
- Kyree Jones, Homicide
- Malik Ward, Aggravated Assault
- Gregory Williams, drug offense
- Rodney Simmons, contempt
- Zamir Wright (JV) Fencing/RSP/Eluding/violation of probation
- Donald Williams, drug offense
- Hadiyah Sorey, Assault
- Lamont Bailey, drug offense
- Khalil Totten, robbery
- Samuel Oyewinle, obstruction
- Siddiq Ali, violation of probation
- Franklin White, robbery
- Juan Perez, drug offense
- Juanita Davis, drug offense
