Gabby Petito's Death Ruled Homicide, Search For Brian Laundrie Intensifies

The FBI confirmed that the remains found in Sunday in the Teton-Bridger National Forest were those of Gabby Petito, and the manner of death homicide.

The final autopsy results will determined the cause of death.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results. pic.twitter.com/JoHenMZ9UU — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 21, 2021

The final autopsy results will determine how long the victim has been dead, whether the person died at the same location where their remains were found and a DNA match, Fox News previously reported.

It was not clear when the autopsy would be complete or when the results would be released.

Petito, a Long Island native, was reported missing on Sept. 11.

Meanwhile, manhunt for her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, intensified.

