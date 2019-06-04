Funeral Arrangements Set For Dumont Woman, 88, Found Dead In Neighbor's Driveway

Funeral arrangements are being set for an 88-year-old Dumont woman who was found dead in her neighbor's driveway.

Anita Flaim rang her Holt Street neighbor's doorbell around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The husband found her around 8 a.m., a neighbor said.

Her death wasn't considered suspicious.

A New York City native, Flaim was remembered in her obituary as a devoted wife, loving mom and good friend and adoring grandmother.

Visitation is set for June 6 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home on Washington Avenue in Dumont. A service will immediately follow. Cremation will be private.

