Breaking News: Convicted NJ Police Captain, Former Sparta Mayor From Ringwood Missing In Vermont
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Funeral Arrangements Set For Dumont Woman, 88, Found Dead In Neighbor's Driveway

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Anita Flaim was found dead in her neighbor's driveway Monday morning.
Anita Flaim was found dead in her neighbor's driveway Monday morning. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

Funeral arrangements are being set for an 88-year-old Dumont woman who was found dead in her neighbor's driveway.

Anita Flaim rang her Holt Street neighbor's doorbell around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The husband found her around 8 a.m., a neighbor said.

Her death wasn't considered suspicious.

A New York City native, Flaim was remembered in her obituary as a devoted wife, loving mom and good friend and adoring grandmother.

Visitation is set for June 6 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home on Washington Avenue in Dumont. A service will immediately follow. Cremation will be private.

