Fugitive Who Sexually Assaulted 12-Year-Old Girl Nabbed At Newark Airport: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old Union City man wanted out of North Carolina for armed robbery has been charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, authorities said.

Hermes Navarro-Cuevas was arrested by members of Homeland Security Investigations at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark on Friday, May 13 around 12:40 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The crimes occurred in January and February 2022, authorities said. Navarro-Cuevas knew his victim, authorities said.

He was remanded to the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny and on sex assault charges pending his first court appearance. The Prosecutor’s Office has filed a detention motion which is tentatively scheduled to be heard on May 18.

Following his arrest, SVU Detectives discovered that Navarro-Cuevas has an outstanding criminal warrant out of North Carolina for an armed robbery that occurred in the town of Holly Springs. He was additionally charged as a Fugitive from Justice.

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Special Victims Unit and the Union City Police Department with the investigation and Homeland Security Investigations, the Port Authority Police Department and the Special Victims Unit with the arrest.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

