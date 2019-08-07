Fugitive Wanted In Plainfield Killing Arrested

A suspect in the killing of a Plainfield man in May was arrested last week after spending weeks on the run, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

Authorities have been looking for Djuan Gamble, 26, since at least June 12, when he was charged with murder and related weapons offenses in connection to the death of 32-year-old Jaquan Heyward.

Heyward was found by police in the courtyard of the Liberty Village housing complex May 26. he had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital about an hour later.

Gamble, his accused killer, was picked up by U.S. Marshals at a relative's house in Baltimore Wednesday. Extradition to New Jersey was still pending Monday.

Anyone with information about this matter asked to call Union County Homicide Task Force Detective Matt Casterline at 908-418-2817 or Sgt. Johnny Ho at 908-403-8271.

