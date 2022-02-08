Fugitive Wanted For Setting HUMC Co-Worker On Fire Found Dead Of Suicide

UPDATE: A travel nurse who fled after setting a 54-year-old colleague at Hackensack University Medical Center on fire was found dead in South Jersey, Daily Voice has confirmed.

The body of Nicholas Pagano, 31, of West Deptford reportedly was found in a wooded area of Winslow Township, Camden County, a two-hour drive of more than 100 miles from Hackensack, early Tuesday, Feb. 8, of an apparent suicide.

"Single gunshot wound to the chest," a ranking law enforcement officer said. "Appears self-inflicted."

Unconfirmed reports were that Pagano used a gun stolen from his brother's home.

HUMC employees were notified around 10:30 a.m.

"We have just been informed by officials investigating yesterday's tragic incident at our hospital that the suspect who attacked our team member has been located and is deceased," President & Chief Hospital Executive Mark D. Sparta wrote. "Please continue to keep our team member and her family in your thoughts and prayers."

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella had warned on Monday that Pagano "should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by members of the public" following the attack.

Musella released a driver's license photo of Pagano, along with a photo of his Jeep.

Pagano, who recently lived in Hammonton and began working at the hospital last November, was wanted on attempted murder, aggravated arson, aggravated assault and weapons charges.

Authorities said he burned a 54-year-old patient care technician's upper body and lower face with what might have been a culinary torch before smashing her in the head with the plumber's wrench during an argument in a break around 5:15 a.m. Monday.

He then fled in the Jeep, authorities said, adding that there were no witnesses in the lounge and no known motive.

The victim suffered third-degree burns on her upper body and hands, as well as a head wound that required stitches, Musella said.

She was transferred to a burn center, where she was reported in critical but stable condition, after being treated in the HUMC emergency room.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family,” Hackensack University Medical Center said in a statement.

Contracted traveling nurses go to medical centers to assist during staffing shortages, according to the hospital. The vendor that supplies them is responsible for conducting background checks, drug screening and license review, HUMC said.

Prosecutor's detectives were being assisted by Hackensack police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

