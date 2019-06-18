Fugitive Wanted For Attempted Murder Found In E. Orange

A 42-year-old East Orange man was arrested in the city after allegedly stabbing a family member early this month in Massachusetts, the State Police said Tuesday.

Sonny Thompson was found in a recreational vehicle June 10 following an investigation by the State Police Fugitive Unit and detectives from the Massachusetts State Police.

Authorities in Massachusetts contacted New Jersey law enforcement after Thompson attacked the family member June 8 in Lynn, Massachusetts. He was subsequently charged with armed assault with intent to murder and mayhem.

Thompson was being held at the Essex County Jail pending extradition to Massachusetts.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.