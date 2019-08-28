Freed From State Prison, Ex-Con Facing Other Counts Is Charged With Another Paterson Shooting

Barely four months after being released from state prison on a gun conviction, a two-strikes ex-con was charged with shooting a man on a Paterson street.

Authorities snatched up 25-year-old Ruddy Mena on Tuesday in connection with a shooting in the area of Park and Carroll Street the afternoon before.

The 21-year-old victim went to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson to be treated for a gunshot wound before police arrived, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release Wednesday.

An investigation quickly pegged Mena as the shooter, they said.

Mena spent 11 months in state prison in 2016 for a pair of illegal gun possession convictions out of Passaic County.

This past April, he and four other men were charged with shooting another man on a city street.

That case was still pending when authorities said Mena again pulled the trigger this past Monday.

They charged him with attempted murder and a variety of weapons offenses, including being a felon in possession of a firearm. This time, Mena remained held in the Passaic County Jail.

