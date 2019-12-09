Contact Us
FREAK ACCIDENT: Tire Pops Off Dump Truck, Critically Injuring Wayne Bicyclist, 53

Black Oak Ridge Road in Wayne
Black Oak Ridge Road in Wayne Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A Wayne bicyclist was critically injured when he was struck by a tire that popped off a dump truck, authorities said.

James DeSalvo, 53, was riding his bike on the shoulder of southbound Black Oak Ridge Road in Wayne around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when a tire blew out on a 2007 Mack truck fully loaded with asphalt, they said.

The wheel with the tire and rim fell off, rolled and struck him, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief James Clarke said in a joint release.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

No charges were immediately filed. An investigation was continuing, Valdes said.

