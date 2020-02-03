Contact Us
Franklin Woman Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me
Crystal Seidner
Crystal Seidner Photo Credit: Crystal Seidner Facebook photo

A Franklin woman is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile, authorities said.

Crystal Seidner, 38, was arrested after authorities received a tip that the teen -- between ages 13 and 16 -- was assaulted at a local home in November 2018, Franklin police said.

Seidner was charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was processed and released in accordance with the New Jersey bail reform act, pending an appearance in Sussex County Superior Court.

