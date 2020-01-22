Franklin PD: Passaic County Man, 32 Busted For Child Porn Was Chatting With Juvenile Online

A Passaic County man who'd been chatting online with a Sussex County juvenile was found Wednesday with child porn, authorities said.

Franklin police said they got a tip from another law enforcement agency that Damien S. Stefancik, 32, of New Milford had been communicating with the minor and was believed to have child pornography.

Stefancik was arrested at a house in Ringwood and charged with possession of child pornography, lewdness observed by a child, obscenity for persons under 18 and child endangerment.

He was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Newton.

Franklin said they investigated with assistance from the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office High Tech Crime Unit, the New Jersey State Police K9 Unit, the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department Internet Crime Unit and the West Milford Police Department Detective Bureau.

