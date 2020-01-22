Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Clifton Police Officer Rescues Missing Woman Severely Injured In Suicide Leap
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Franklin PD: Passaic County Man, 32 Busted For Child Porn Was Chatting With Juvenile Online

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Franklin Borough Police
Franklin Borough Police Photo Credit: Franklin Borough PD

A Passaic County man who'd been chatting online with a Sussex County juvenile was found Wednesday with child porn,  authorities said.

Franklin police said they got a tip from another law enforcement agency that Damien S. Stefancik, 32, of New Milford had been communicating with the minor and was believed to have child pornography.

Stefancik was arrested at a house in Ringwood and charged with possession of child pornography, lewdness observed by a child, obscenity for persons under 18 and child endangerment.

He was released pending a first appearance in  Central Judicial Processing Court in Newton.

Franklin said they investigated with assistance from the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office High Tech Crime Unit, the New Jersey State Police K9 Unit, the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department Internet Crime Unit and the West Milford Police Department Detective Bureau.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.