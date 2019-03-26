Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Feds Accuse 4th Paterson Police Officer Of Stopping, Robbing Civilians
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Franklin Lakes Police Continue Picking Drivers With Drugs, Outstanding Warrants Off Route 208

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Franklin Lakes police
Franklin Lakes police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Franklin Lakes PD

Numbers continue rising of drivers found with drugs or outstanding warrants after being stopped on Route 208, say Franklin Lakes police who’ve been arresting them.

According to Capt. John Bakelaar:

Officer Eric Rosado arrested 24-year-old Chadwick Quinones of Hewitt for possession of heroin around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

Eight hours earlier, Officer Ryan Sweeney arrested Alicia Gonzalez, 42, of Paterson on an outstanding warrant from the Silk City.

An Easton, PA driver, 39-year-old Lateefah Terry, was arrested on Smoke Hollow Trail, just off the highway, around 9 a.m. Monday for outstanding Glen Rock warrants. Terry also was charged with hindering for falsely identifying herself to the arresting officer, Sgt. Donald Wilson.

This followed the 7:40 a.m. arrest by Wilson on Monday of 34-year-old Joseph Valencia of Wayne on marijuana possession charges.

On Saturday, Officer David Blum arrested Kieu Luu, 21, of Oakland and Zane Brothers, 22, of Glen Rock on heroin possession charges following a 9:11 p.m. stop.

Officer Matthew Geyer arrested Michael D’Onofrio, 22, of Valley Cottage (Rockland County) on pot possession charges on Friday.

Two hours earlier, Officer Christopher O’Brien arrested another New York State driver -- 35-year-old Mark Tanksley of Rochester -- for marijuana possession.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.