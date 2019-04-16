Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Franklin Lakes PD: Officer Stops To Help Disabled Car, Finds Ex-Con Carrying Gun, Ecstasy, More

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Roland Morgan
Roland Morgan Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Franklin Lakes PD

A Franklin Lakes police officer who stopped to help what turned out to be a Rhode Island ex-con with his disabled car found him carrying a handgun, authorities said.

Roland Morgan, 35, of Providence, RI, had a previous gun possession conviction from Rhode Island, along with arrests that included a mad chase and crash following a theft last year in Massachusetts, records show.

Besides a .25-caliber handgun, Franklin Lakes Officer Christopher Heffner also found a small amount of Ecstasy, more than 100 Gabapentin pills without a prescription and some pot in the 2001 Toyota during the mid-morning incident Saturday on Colonial Road, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

Morgan also tried identifying himself as someone else, the captain said.

He remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail on weapons charges that include being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, as well as drug offenses and a hindering count.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.