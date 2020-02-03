Franklin Lakes PD: Mahwah Driver In Utility Pole Crash Was DWI

A Mahwah driver was drunk when he crashed his car into a utility pole in Franklin Lakes, authorities said.

Christopher Cacioppo, 26, was charged with DWI and released to a responsible adult after his 2011 Nissan Altima slammed into the pole on High Mountain Road shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

The pole sustained heavy damage and the sedan had to be towed, the captain said.

Cacioppo wasn't injured, he said.

