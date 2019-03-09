Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Drowning Westwood Man, 80, Pulled From Pool
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Franklin Lakes Homeowner: Ski-Masked Thieves Took $1,000, License, Credit Cards From My Car

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who might have seen something or has surveillance video from the area is asked to contact Franklin Lakes PD: (201) 891-3131.
Anyone who might have seen something or has surveillance video from the area is asked to contact Franklin Lakes PD: (201) 891-3131. Photo Credit: INSET: Boyd A. Loving / GoogleMaps

A Franklin Lakes homeowner told police two masked thieves fled with $1,000 in cash, credit cards and a driver’s license that he’d left in his car overnight.

The ski-masked bandits fled the property in a pair of waiting vehicles after he opened the front door around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, the Arapaho Trail resident told police.

He described one vehicle as a white SUV, the other a black hatchback sedan and the thieves only as “males wearing ski masks,” Capt. John Bakelaar

Police were investigating, Bakelaar said.

He asked that anyone who might have seen something or has surveillance video from the area contact Franklin Lakes PD: (201) 891-3131 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.