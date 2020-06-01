Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Franklin Lakes Businessman Charged With Assault In DWI Crash That Injured Ridgewood Woman

Jerry DeMarco
George R. Hill V
George R. Hill V Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Prosecutor

A financial planner from Franklin Lakes was drunk when his Jeep slammed into a tree, seriously injuring a Ridgewood woman who was with him, authorities said.

George R. Hill V, 47 was standing outside the 2005 Wrangler, which had passenger-side damage, when police arrived at the Indian Trail Club on Franklin Lake Road around 8 p.m. Sunday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

His 40-year-old front-seat passenger was taken with serious injuries to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was reported in stable condition, the prosecutor said.

Detectives charged Hill with assault by auto, DWI and reckless driving.

They released him under John’s Law pending a first appearance this Friday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

