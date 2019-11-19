Fox Bites Three In Glen Ridge, Two Others Also Attacked

A fox was euthanized Friday after it bit three people and attacked a total of five, Glen Ridge police said.

Police were called to Woodland Avenue on a report of an animal bite around 9:15 a.m. The person had been bitten by a red fox, police said.

As police and animal control officers from neighboring Bloomfield searched for the animal, two more people were bitten.

The animal was located around 11:35 a.m. on train tracks near Toney's Brook, where it tried to attack one of the officers attempting to catch it.

The animal is being tested for rabies by the state Fish, Game and Wildlife Commission.

Police in Glen Ridge remind the public to contact them immediately if an animal seems to be a cause for concern. Any concerns for wildlife population control and behavior may be directed to Fish & Game Wildlife Control at 908-735-8793.

Information about foxes can be found here . For more information about rabies click here.

