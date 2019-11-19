Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fox Bites Three In Glen Ridge, Two Others Also Attacked

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A red fox. A fox bit multiple people in Glen Ridge last week.
A red fox. A fox bit multiple people in Glen Ridge last week. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

A fox was euthanized Friday after it bit three people and attacked a total of five, Glen Ridge police said.

Police were called to Woodland Avenue on a report of an animal bite around 9:15 a.m. The person had been bitten by a red fox, police said.

As police and animal control officers from neighboring Bloomfield searched for the animal, two more people were bitten.

The animal was located around 11:35 a.m. on train tracks near Toney's Brook, where it tried to attack one of the officers attempting to catch it.

The animal is being tested for rabies by the state Fish, Game and Wildlife Commission.

Police in Glen Ridge remind the public to contact them immediately if an animal seems to be a cause for concern. Any concerns for wildlife population control and behavior  may be directed to Fish & Game Wildlife Control at 908-735-8793.

Information about foxes can be found here . For more information about rabies click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.